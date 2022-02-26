February 26, 2022
A FAILED SANCTIONS POLICY
As the United States and other Western countries impose severe new sanctions on Russia, following its military escalation in Ukraine, sanctions in Afghanistan continue to have a devastating humanitarian impact. So why have sanctions become such a standard feature of US foreign policy? Guests: Martin Griffiths United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Adam Smith Former OFAC Director
