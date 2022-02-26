Locals rush to banks as branches close in separatist-held regions

On the first day of the incursion, #Russia's stock markets had their worst session since the annexation of Crimea in 2014. The plunge was the fifth-worst in equity-market history, taking a toll on a country that is already grappling with high inflation and a deteriorating currency. But the economic impact is far worse in #Ukraine. Ludovica Brignola has this report. #Banks