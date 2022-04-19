WORLD
Dozens of Palestinians injured in anti-settlement rally in West Bank
Israeli army forces used live, metal bullets, and tear gas canisters to disperse Palestinians who had gathered in the city of Nablus to protest illegal Israeli settlements.
Israeli forces take aim with their sharpshooters as Palestinians are demonstrating following a protest against a march by Israeli settlers to the wildcat settlement outpost of Homesh, in the village of Burqa in the north of the occupied West Bank / AFP
April 19, 2022

Dozens of Palestinians have suffered temporary asphyxiation as Israeli army used force to disperse protesters in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

The violence erupted after local residents in the town of Burqa, north of Nablus, organised an anti-settlement rally in response to a march organised by Israeli settlers towards the settlement of Homesh, witnesses said on Tuesday. 

Israeli forces used live and metal bullets, and tear gas canisters to disperse Palestinians, who responded by hurling stones, they added.

READ MORE: Israeli settlers intensify attacks on Palestinian villages

Daily settler incursions 

Since Tuesday morning, the Israeli army has blocked the entrances to the towns of Burqa, Sebastia, Bazaria and Wasilat al-Dhahr to secure the settlers' march.

The settlement of Homesh was evacuated in 2005.

Tension has mounted across the Palestinian territories since Friday when Israeli forces raided the Al Aqsa Mosque courtyards in occupied East Jerusalem and attacked worshippers, injuring hundreds.

Daily settler incursions into the flashpoint site to celebrate the Passover holiday have further inflamed the situation. 

READ MORE: Israeli troops target worshippers in Al Aqsa Mosque attack, scores injured

SOURCE:AA
