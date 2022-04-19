Dozens of Palestinians have suffered temporary asphyxiation as Israeli army used force to disperse protesters in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

The violence erupted after local residents in the town of Burqa, north of Nablus, organised an anti-settlement rally in response to a march organised by Israeli settlers towards the settlement of Homesh, witnesses said on Tuesday.

Israeli forces used live and metal bullets, and tear gas canisters to disperse Palestinians, who responded by hurling stones, they added.

Daily settler incursions

Since Tuesday morning, the Israeli army has blocked the entrances to the towns of Burqa, Sebastia, Bazaria and Wasilat al-Dhahr to secure the settlers' march.

The settlement of Homesh was evacuated in 2005.

Tension has mounted across the Palestinian territories since Friday when Israeli forces raided the Al Aqsa Mosque courtyards in occupied East Jerusalem and attacked worshippers, injuring hundreds.

Daily settler incursions into the flashpoint site to celebrate the Passover holiday have further inflamed the situation.

