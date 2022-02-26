February 26, 2022
UN: Offensive could drive more than 5M people out of Ukraine
Ukrainian civilians are finding themselves in the line of fire as the Russian advance damages schools, hospitals, apartment buildings and infrastructure. As the government scrambles to co-ordinate a defence, Ukrainians are looking for anywhere safe to go. The UN says more than 5 million people could be forced to flee abroad. Sarah Balter has more.
