WORLD
4 MIN READ
UN: 20 million risk starvation as Africa drought worsens
An extreme months-long drought has left the Horn of Africa on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe, forcing huge numbers of people to leave their homes in search of food.
UN: 20 million risk starvation as Africa drought worsens
Six million Somalis or 40 percent of the population were facing extreme levels of food insecurity. / AFP
April 19, 2022

The United Nations has warned that 20 million people are at risk of starvation this year as delayed rains worsen an already brutal drought in Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia.

As long-awaited rains fail to materialise nearly a month into the current rainy season, "the number of hungry people due to drought could spiral from the currently estimated 14 million to 20 million through 2022," the UN's World Food Programme (WFP) said on Tuesday.

Six million Somalis or 40 percent of the population were facing extreme levels of food insecurity and there was "a very real risk of famine in the coming months" if current conditions prevailed, WFP said.

An extreme months-long drought has left the Horn of Africa on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe, destroying crops and livestock and forcing huge numbers of people to leave their homes in search of food and water.

In Kenya, half a million people were on the brink of a hunger crisis, with communities in the north of the country especially at risk due to their reliance on livestock.

The number of Kenyans in need of assistance has risen more than fourfold in less than two years, the agency said.

Meanwhile malnutrition rates in drought-hit southern and southeastern Ethiopia have surged above emergency thresholds, while the north of the country has been in the grip of a 17-month war between government forces and Tigrayan rebels.

READ MORE:On verge of record drought, East Africa grapples with climate crisis

Ukraine conflict

The dire conditions have been exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine, which has contributed to soaring food and fuel costs and disrupted global supply chains, WFP said.

The agency warned that a lack of funding could trigger a catastrophe, calling for $473 million (438 million euros) over the next six months.

A previous appeal in February raised less than four percent of the cash needed, it said.

"We know from past experience that acting early to avert a humanitarian catastrophe is vital, yet our ability to launch the response has been limited due to a lack of funding to date," said Michael Dunford, WFP's regional director for East Africa.

East Africa endured a harrowing drought in 2017 but early humanitarian action averted a famine in Somalia.

READ MORE:UN: Millions face severe hunger as Horn of Africa drought worsens

In contrast, 260,000 people – half of them children under the age of six – died of hunger or hunger-related disorders when a famine struck the country in 2011.

Experts say extreme weather events are happening with increased frequency and intensity due to climate change.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us