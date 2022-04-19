TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's security forces ‘neutralise’ 26 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Türkiye launched its new anti-terror operation on Monday after reports that PKK terrorist group was planning to initiate a large-scale attack.
Türkiye's National Defense Ministry says the anti-terror operation successfully continues as planned. / AA Archive
April 19, 2022

Turkish security forces have "neutralised" a total of 26 PKK terrorists since the launch of Operation Claw-Lock in northern Iraq.

The anti-terror operation successfully continues as planned, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, the new operation was launched on Monday after reports that the terrorist group was planning to initiate a large-scale attack, and it is in line with the UN Charter's principle of self-defence.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In 2020, Türkiye launched operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle in the border regions of northern Iraq to ensure the safety of the Turkish people and the frontiers.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

SOURCE:AA
