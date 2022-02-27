February 27, 2022
WORLD
Republicans say Biden's Ukraine policy flawed
In the US, the turmoil in Ukraine is consuming lawmakers on both sides. Many of them demand tougher action by US President Joe Biden, and as our correspondent Yunus Paksoy attends the biggest conservative conference of the year, he speaks exclusively to senior Republican figures to understand what they think is flawed in the Biden administration's approach to the crisis.
