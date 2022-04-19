WORLD
4 MIN READ
US won't conduct direct ascent anti-satellite missile test
US Vice President Kamala Harris, who chairs the National Space Council, will make the announcement of a self-imposed US ban at the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, the White House says.
US won't conduct direct ascent anti-satellite missile test
The ban, the first of its kind by a nation, is part of the Biden administration's strategy to promote responsible use of space, and Kamala Harris will urge other nations to follow suit. / AFP
April 19, 2022

The United States will announce that it will not conduct a type of anti-satellite (ASAT) missile test, after recently criticising a similar test by Russia for endangering the International Space Station with debris.

US Vice President Kamala Harris, who chairs the National Space Council, will make the announcement of a self-imposed US ban at the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The ban, the first of its kind by a nation, is part of the Biden administration's strategy to promote responsible use of space, and Harris will urge other nations to follow suit.

"This commitment addresses one of the most pressing threats to the security and sustainability of space, as demonstrated by Russia's November 2021 destructive direct ascent ASAT missile test. The People's Republic of China conducted a similar test in 2007," the White House said in a statement, describing the nature of Harris's announcement on Monday.

Russia on November 15 test-launched an anti-satellite missile that struck a defunct Soviet-era spy satellite in low-Earth orbit, creating at least 1,632 pieces of space debris, according to a US Space Force database of orbital objects.

READ MORE:US blasts Russia for space missile test that put ISS crew in danger

'Confrontation in outer space is not inevitable'

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken condemned the test at the time as "reckless and irresponsible," as the debris field posed risks to active satellites in orbit and forced into shelter US astronauts aboard the International Space Station, an orbital research laboratory managed primarily by NASA and Russia's space agency Roscosmos.

The announcement also comes amid increased US intelligence cooperation with Ukraine as Russia's assault drags on.

Western experts have been concerned that space-based intelligence satellites could be targeted and shot down by Russia amid the conflict.

The White House said the debris created by these tests now threatens satellites and other space objects that are vital to all nations' security, economic, and scientific interests, and increases the risk to astronauts in space.

The United States first signalled its support for an anti-satellite weapon test ban in December.

The United States, China and India are the only other countries that have created orbital debris from anti-satellite weapon tests in the past, with China's lone demonstration in 2007 spawning the largest swarm of debris.

"Conflict or confrontation in outer space is not inevitable, and the United States seeks to ensure outer space remains free from conflict," the White House statement said.

"The ... administration had made clear that the United States will engage the international community to uphold and strengthen a rules-based international order for space."

READ MORE:India says it successfully test-fires anti-satellite weapon

READ MORE: What is ‘space junk’ and what are we doing about it?

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us