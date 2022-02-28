February 28, 2022
Spicer says Biden let Putin roam free in Ukraine
Sean Spicer, who worked under the Trump administration as White House press secretary, has spoken exclusively to TRT World's Yunus Paksoy. He says President Joe Biden's handling of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan last year has allowed Russian President Vladimir Putin to operate more freely in Ukraine, and that the US president 'took a lot of things off the table early on.'
