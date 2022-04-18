WORLD
Raisi warns Israel against even the 'tiniest move' targeting Iran
President Ebrahim Raisi says the armed forces will not let Israel rest if it takes action targeting Tehran, days after he warned neighbouring Iraq against using its territory for activities that disrupt Iran's security.
Tehran also blames Israel for the sabotage of its nuclear sites and the assassinations of its nuclear scientists. / AP
April 18, 2022

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has warned that Israel will be targeted by his country's armed forces if it makes “the tiniest move” against Iran.

Raisi addressed Israel directly during a speech at an annual parade of Iran's armed forces on Monday.

“If the tiniest move by you happens against nation of Iran, centre of the Zionist regime will be destination of our armed forces,” Raisi said, referring to Tel Aviv.

Raisi did not elaborate but said Iran watches any move by Israel “closely.”

He said that Iran’s military power is a deterrent, and that the army managed to improve its capabilities despite years of sanctions over Tehran’s nuclear program. 

Last month, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said it fired a dozen ballistic missiles at a "strategic" site in Arbil, claiming they were being used by Israel.

However, Arbil governor Oumid Khouchnaw dismissed as "baseless" the presence of Israeli sites in and around the city.

"There are no Israeli sites in the region," he said at the time.

READ MORE: Iran centrifuge facility moved to 'safer' underground nuclear site

Nuclear deal tensions

Raisi spoke as talks stalled in Vienna over a deal to rein in Iran's nuclear capabilities, which Tehran says are used for peaceful purposes. 

Israel opposes a deal, saying it does not do enough to curb Iran’s nuclear program or its military activities across the region. 

Israeli officials have said they will unilaterally do what’s necessary to protect their country.

The nuclear deal collapsed four years ago when former President Donald Trump withdrew the United States and imposed crushing sanctions on Iran. In the meantime, Iran has vastly expanded its nuclear work.

Iran has not recognised Israel since the 1979 Islamic Revolution that ousted the monarchy.

Israel in recent years improved relations with neighbouring Arab nations in the Persian Gulf, which has angered Iran's leaders. 

READ MORE: Iran accuses US of 'imposing new conditions' in nuclear deal talks

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
