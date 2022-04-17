TÜRKİYE
Türkiye launches 'Claw-Lock' operation against PKK in northern Iraq
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar announces new campaign against the PKK terror group, saying military operation "continues successfully as planned."
Military campaign targets PKK terror group's hideouts in Metina, Zap, Avasin-Basyan areas, says Defence Minister Hulusi Akar.
April 17, 2022

Türkiye has launched a fresh cross-border operation, using air and special forces against the PKK terror group's hideouts in northern Iraq.

"Our heroic pilots successfully hit targets consisting of shelters, bunkers, caves, tunnels, ammunition depots and so-called headquarters belonging to the terrorist organisation," Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar announced early on Monday.

The military campaign, dubbed "Claw-Lock", targets PKK terror group's hideouts in Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan areas, he said.

Akar said the Turkish military was supported by ATAK helicopters, UAVs and armed drones, adding that "our artillery hit the targets with full accuracy."

"Until now, our operation continues successfully as planned. The targets set in the first phase have been achieved."

Operations against PKK

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle began in border regions of northern Iraq in 2020 to ensure the safety of Turkish people and frontiers.

In its nearly four decade terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. 

SOURCE:AA
