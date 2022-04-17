WORLD
4 MIN READ
Israel government faces new split over Al Aqsa Mosque storming
Arab-Israeli Raam party "suspends" its participation in the coalition government of PM Naftali Bennett over Israeli violence centered on occupied Jerusalem's flashpoint Al Aqsa compound.
Israel government faces new split over Al Aqsa Mosque storming
Palestinian Red Crescent says 19 Palestinians were wounded on April 17, 2022. / AFP
April 17, 2022

Israel's fractious governing coalition has seen a new split as Arab-Israeli party Raam "suspended" its membership, after Israeli troops stormed Al Aqsa Mosque, igniting protests at the flashpoint Jerusalem holy site that wounded more than 170 Palestinians in the last three days.

"If the government continues its steps against the people of Jerusalem... we will resign as a bloc," Raam said in a statement on Sunday.

The Israeli government –– an ideologically disparate mix of left-wing, hardline Jewish nationalist and religious parties, as well as Raam –– had already lost its razor-thin majority this month when a religious Jewish member quit in a dispute over leavened bread distribution at hospitals.

Since then, days of violence around occupied East Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque after Israeli troops stormed the compound, sacred to both Muslims and Jews, put Raam under pressure to quit too.

Raam's declaration came hours after more than 20 Palestinians and Israelis were wounded in the latest incidents in and around the Al Aqsa Mosque compound and at a tense time when the Jewish Passover festival coincides with the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

They also follow deadly violence in Israel and the occupied West Bank starting in late March, in which 36 people have been killed.

READ MORE:US: Deeply concerned about violence at Al Aqsa Mosque

Holy site 

On Sunday, the Palestinian Red Crescent said 19 Palestinians were wounded by Israeli troops, including at least five who were hospitalised. It said some had been wounded with rubber-coated steel bullets.

More than 700 illegal Israeli settlers forced their way into the Al Aqsa Mosque complex on Sunday under heavy police protection to celebrate the week-long Jewish Passover holiday, which started on Friday.

Al Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the "Temple Mount," claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980, in a move never recognised by the international community.

READ MORE:Settlers storm Al Aqsa as Israeli police restrict entry of worshippers

Pressure on PM Bennett

Political sources told the AFP news agency that, after Raam's withdrawal from his coalition, PM Naftali Bennett would likely seek to calm the situation.

On Sunday, Turkish President Erdogan said Ankara strongly condemns Israel's actions at Al Aqsa Mosque and finds the move "unacceptable."

Erdogan, in a call with Palestine's President Mahmud Abbas, said he would make contact with all sides to "end the Israeli escalation", Abbas's office said in a statement.

King Abdullah II of Jordan also called on Israel to "stop all illegal and provocative measures" that drive "further aggravation".

The kingdom serves as custodian of holy places in occupied East Jerusalem.

Senior Palestinian official Hussein Al Sheikh said on Sunday that "Israel's dangerous escalation in the Al Aqsa compound ... is a blatant attack on our holy places", and called on the international community to intervene.

READ MORE:Erdogan condemns Israeli raids on worshipers at Al Aqsa Mosque

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Russia acknowledges 'difficult period' in ties with Azerbaijan
Israeli blockade driving Gaza to the brink of famine: WHO
Pope speaks against forced mass displacement of Gaza civilians in call with Abbas
China confirms exit ban on Wells Fargo banker amid criminal probe
Israeli minister calls for 'decisive battle' in Gaza despite risk to hostages
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye rejects Greece’s unilateral marine parks, calls for joint Aegean cooperation
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us