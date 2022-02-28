US hits Russia with new sanctions over Ukraine attack

The US, Australia and other countries have announced another round of sanctions on Russia. The EU has also shared more details about restrictions announced on Thursday. How far-reaching will the impact of the sanctions be on the people of Russia, and the rest of the world? Our senior business producer Paolo Montecillo explains. We are also joined by Alexander Titov: Queen's University Belfast Lecturer. #RussiaUkraine #Sanctions #EconomicImpact