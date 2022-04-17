WORLD
Several injured in drive-by shooting outside Canadian mosque
At least six shots were fired in the drive-by shooting in Scarborough district, but it remains unknown how many suspects were involved.
Authorities say it is not clear if those wounded were targeted because of their religious beliefs. / AA
April 17, 2022

Five people have been injured in a mosque shooting in Toronto, Canada according to police sources.

A group of men, who had finished midnight prayers during the holy month of Ramadan, were randomly attacked on Saturday in a drive-by shooting in Scarborough district.

At least six shots were fired but it remains unknown how many suspects were involved in the shooting, said Toronto Police Department spokesperson David Rydzik.

“We are unable to say whether the victims were targeted because of their religious beliefs,” said Rydzik.

Meanwhile, Nadeem Sheikh, board member of the Scarborough Muslim Association, said he is concerned about the shooting.

He urged authorities to do their best to bring the perpetrators before authorities and said more steps should be taken to curb gun violence.

Meanwhile, MP for Scarborough Southwest Bill Blair said his thoughts were with the victims and families of Saturday's attack.

"Muslims everywhere should feel safe attending the mosque this Ramadan. Violence has no place in our communities," he tweeted.

AA
