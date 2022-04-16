WORLD
North Korea tests new weapon to enhance nuke efficiency
North Korea successfully has test fired a new type of tactical guided weapon, to boost operations of tactical nukes on frontlines.
[File photo] DPRK's leader Kim Jong-un gave the military research team "important instructions on further building up the defence capabilities and nuclear combat forces," according to state media.
April 16, 2022

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has observed the test-firing of a new type of tactical guided weapon aimed at boosting the country's nuclear capabilities, the North's KCNA state news agency has reported.

"The new-type tactical guided weapon system ... is of great significance in drastically improving the firepower of the frontline long-range artillery units and enhancing the efficiency in the operation of tactical nukes of the DPRK," KCNA said on Sunday.

It added the test was successful.

DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Kim gave the military research team "important instructions on further building up the defence capabilities and nuclear combat forces," the report added.

KCNA did not say when the test took place but the North's state media usually reports on the leader's activities a day later.

The latest launch came less than a month after North Korea resumed testing its intercontinental ballistic missiles for the first time since 2017. Officials in Seoul and Washington also say there are signs it could soon resume testing nuclear weapons.

READ MORE:DPRK's 'monster' missile launch was fake, alleges South Korea

Tests in anniversary

On Friday, North Korea marked the birthday of North Korea's founding leader, Kim's grandfather Kim Il Sung, with a huge public procession, fireworks and synchronised dancing — but no military parade as many observers had predicted.

Analysts and South Korean and US officials also had thought a nuclear test was possible on the important anniversary.

The anniversary celebrations came three weeks after North Korea staged its largest intercontinental ballistic missile test ever — the first time Kim's most powerful weapon had been fired at full range since 2017.

That test was the culmination of a record-breaking blitz of sanctions-busting launches this year and signalled an end to a self-imposed moratorium on long-range and nuclear tests.

READ MORE: US seeks tighter UN sanctions after North Korea missile test

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
