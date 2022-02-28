WORLD
Ukraine-Russia peace talks at Belarusian border end
High level talks between officials from Ukraine and Russia have been taking place on the Belarus border BUT expectations are low over finding a solution to Moscow's attack which is now in its fifth day. The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the next 24 hours are crucial. Dozens of people are reported to have been killed in Russian missile strikes on Ukraine's second city, Kharkiv. The UN says more than half a million refugees have now fled to neighbouring countries. Sarah Morice has this report.
February 28, 2022
