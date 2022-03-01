March 1, 2022
UK govt under pressure to relax visa rules for Ukrainian refugees
While the EU and the countries surrounding Ukraine have opened their doors to Ukrainians fleeing the Russian attack, the UK is lagging behind in their willingness to welcome refugees. Despite mounting pressure on the UK government to relax the rules, currently only direct family members of Ukrainians settled in the UK are being allowed in. Claudia Wyatt reports.
