TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye launches book on use of cultural diplomacy as 'soft power' tool
Türkiye’s Director of Communications Fahrettin Altun says the orientalist perspective has always damaged the world politics, underlining that "cultural diplomacy is a great opportunity in Türkiye's fight against manipulation and disinformation".
Türkiye launches book on use of cultural diplomacy as 'soft power' tool
The book includes examples of cultural diplomacy practices of Türkiye and the world. / AA
April 16, 2022

A book titled "Cultural Diplomacy and Communication as Türkiye's Soft Power Instrument" has been published by The Republic of Türkiye Directorate of Communications. 

The book is seen to be a significant contribution to the literature on cultural diplomacy shedding light on its theoretical and practical dimensions.

The book includes examples of cultural diplomacy practices of Türkiye and the world.

Türkiye’s Director of Communications Fahrettin Altun, who wrote the introduction of the book, emphasised the need of understanding the public diplomacy that prevails in the 21st century amid changing international conditions, digitalisation and the Covid-19 pandemic.

He underlined the significance of the soft power elements for the countries to be used as a communication instrument that is recognised by people of different countries and the foreign media.

Türkiye is discovering its own soft power and using this power in different geographies to covey its messages more effectively, he added.

"Within the framework of public diplomacy, Türkiye has activated its soft power since 2002 and started to express itself more clearly by accelerating its efforts to explain its values, vision of the future and cultural qualities to the world," Altun said.

READ MORE:Book review: ‘Turkiye as a Stabilizing Power in an Age of Turmoil’

READ MORE:Turkiye's communications director criticises existing global system

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us