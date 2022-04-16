China's military threats against Taiwan will only increase support for the island from the United States and other democracies, Taipei has said.

Taiwan's statement came after China conducted drills nearby as US lawmakers visited Taipei.

Beijing has blamed the lawmakers, who included chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Bob Menendez, for raising tensions with their "provocative" trip.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry on Friday condemned China's "recalcitrant and ridiculous" reaction to the visit, the first by a group of US lawmakers this year.

"The threat of force by the Chinese Communist Party's totalitarian government against Taiwan will only strengthen the Taiwanese people's will to defend freedom and democracy, and will also attract support for democratic Taiwan from the United States and even more democratic partners," it said.

Taiwan will continue to deepen cooperation with the United States and other like-minded countries to defend the free and open Indo-Pacific region, and prevent China's "continuous expansion", the ministry said.

US 'misbehaviour'

Meanwhile on Friday, the Chinese military’s Eastern Theater Command said it sent destroyers, frigates, bombers and fighter jets for drills “in the East China Sea and waters and airspace surrounding Taiwan.”

“The misbehaviour and tricks of the US side are very dangerous and will only end in vain; playing with fire will only get oneself burnt,” it said in a statement.

While the United States has no formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, it is the island's most important international supporter and arms supplier.

Taiwan has been heartened by the US support offered by the Biden administration, which has repeatedly talked of its "rock-solid" commitment to the democratically governed island.

That has added to strains in Sino-US relations.

Taiwan's government says only the island's 23 million people can decide their future, rejecting China's claims as Taiwan as its own territory.

