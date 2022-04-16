WORLD
3 MIN READ
Five people to share $50,000 reward for tips on NY shooting suspect
Authorities have said 10 people who were shot are all expected to survive and about 20 others were injured by smoke canisters or in the stampede of terrified people coming out of the subway.
Five people to share $50,000 reward for tips on NY shooting suspect
This image provided by New York Police Department, April 13, 2022, shows suspected subway shooter Frank James, 62, leaving a subway station after his attack on a subway train, April 12, 2022. / AP
April 16, 2022

Five people who provided "critical information" that helped lead to the arrest of the man charged with this week's mass shooting in a New York subway will share a $50,000 reward, the New York Police Department announced on Friday.

Frank James, the man accused of carrying out one of the most violent attacks on the city's mass transit system, was arrested in lower Manhattan on Wednesday following a 30-hour manhunt that was helped by a barrage of tips from the public. James, 62, also called the police tipline to turn himself in, aiding in his own capture, according to his lawyers.

"We appreciate all of those who responded to our call for information to locate this suspect, including all of those whose tips did not pan out," Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said in a statement. "We urged the public to join us in this effort to find this suspect and New Yorkers stepped up."

James, 62, is accused of injuring 30 people by setting off smoke bombs and spraying the inside of a subway car with gunfire during Tuesday morning's rush-hour commute in Brooklyn.

READ MORE:Suspect arrested in New York subway shooting faces terror charge

'Information contributed directly'

Police said 10 people were shot, although all were expected to survive. About 20 others were injured by smoke canisters or in the stampede of terrified passengers pouring out of the subway car onto the platform, according to prosecutors.

The NYPD said its detectives used the flow of public tips to build a timeline of events that helped them locate James. Of the people who provided tips, five were chosen whose "information contributed directly" to the suspect's arrest.

The NYPD did not identify the five people who will evenly split the $50,000 reward, which is comprised of funds from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the Transport Workers Union Local 100, and the New York City Police Foundation.

"Thanks to the help of these five good Samaritans, the NYPD was able to do its job and get a dangerous suspect off the streets just hours after his picture was released," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement.

READ MORE:Five mass shootings in the US in 2022

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us