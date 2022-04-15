Palestinians across the occupied West Bank and Gaza have rallied to protest Israeli attacks against worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, which left 153 Palestinians injured.

In protest of the most serious violence in nearly a year, Palestinians protested on Friday in Ramallah city, central West Bank, where they were confronted by Israeli forces.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said in a statement that its medical teams treated 19 Palestinian injured by Israeli teargas in the villages of Beita and Beit Dajan, northern occupied West Bank.

Murad Shtaiwi, the coordinator of the Popular Resistance Committees in the town of Kafr Qaddum, Qalqilya, said three Palestinians were injured by rubber bullets and dozens faced the risk of suffocation.

Meanwhile, in southern occupied West Bank, clashes erupted between Palestinians and the Israeli army following the Friday prayers in the Bab al Zawiya area, central Hebron city, where a Palestinian was transferred to hospital due to an injury by a live bullet fired by Israeli troops, according to a statement by the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Hundreds also rallied in Gaza City to show solidarity with Palestinians in Jerusalem, after the most serious violence since last year’s Ramadan.

Thousands were gathered for dawn prayers earlier on Friday at Islam’s third holiest site when Israeli forces stormed the compound, also arresting 400 Palestinians according to the Palestinian Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Authority.

International condemnation

Jordan and Palestine called the ongoing escalation at the holy site “dangerous” and urged Israel to stop all its “illegal and provocative” measures.

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry also condemned the attacks targeting worshippers in the holy site.

"We would like to emphasise once again the importance of not allowing provocations and threats against the status and spirituality of Al Aqsa Mosque, especially in this sensitive period," the ministry said.

The lead spokesperson of the EU’s diplomatic service, Peter Stano, has called for an immediate end to the violence in the occupied West Bank.

He expressed deep concern over the upsurge of violence across the occupied West Bank, and stressed that it is a priority to prevent further civilian casualties.

“The status quo of the holy sites must be fully respected,” Stano asserted.

Fadi al Hadmi, minister of Jerusalem affairs, condemned in a statement the Israeli police’s storming of the mosque, saying they will bear “full responsibility” for the repercussions of it.

Tensions have soared in recent weeks amid a series of deadly attacks in Israel and deadly Israeli military raids across the occupied West Bank. Last year, protests and clashes in and around Al Aqsa helped ignite an 11-day Israeli assault on Gaza.

