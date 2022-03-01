Western oil majors leave Russia as Ukraine under attack

The most significant departures are from Russia's biggest money-maker: the energy sector: - Shell is exiting a partnership with Russia's Gazprom in a move that could cost the oil major some $3B. - That follows a similar plan by BP, which announced it's divesting from Rosneft, a decision that will result in a $25B writedown. - Norway's $1.3T sovereign wealth fund is unloading $3B-worth of shares in 47 Russian companies and other assets. Independent oil industry analyst Neil Atkinson joined us from Paris to discuss how the departures of oil companies could impact Russia's industry. #RussiaEconomicSanctions #OilFirmsExitRussia #RussiaOilSupply