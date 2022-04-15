WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel tests 'world-first' anti-missile laser systems
Tel Aviv is expected to set up the new defence system near Palestine's besieged enclave of Gaza that will complement its Iron Dome systems.
Israel tests 'world-first' anti-missile laser systems
High-powered laser beams successfully intercepted mortars, missiles, and drones in tests.
April 15, 2022

Israel has successfully completed tests of a high-powered laser defence system that intercepts mortars, missiles, anti-tank missiles and drones, the government said.

The Israeli Defense Ministry's Directorate of Defense Research and Development and private defence company Rafael successfully completed tests with the high-powered "Iron beam" laser interception system against a range of targets, it said.

A video released by the Defense Ministry showed the moments when high-powered laser beams successfully intercept mortars, missiles and drones.

"Israel has successfully tested the new 'Iron Beam' laser interception system. This is the world's first energy-based weapons system that uses a laser to shoot down incoming UAVs, rockets & mortars at a cost of $3.50 per shot," said Israeli PM Naftali Bennett on Twitter. 

"It may sound like science fiction, but it's real."

'World-first invention'

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said in a statement that the laser defence system is a "first-rate breakthrough technology” and "a world-first invention," adding they will work to get the system ready for use as soon as possible.

The laser interceptor is expected to be installed near the besieged Gaza once operational and will complement the Iron Dome missile defence system and reduce operational costs.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us