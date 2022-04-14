WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli forces shoot dead two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
A Palestinian Health Ministry statement said the two young men died of their injuries sustained “as a result of Israeli aggression in Jenin”.
Israeli forces shoot dead two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. / AFP
April 14, 2022

Two Palestinians have been shot and killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said the two young men died of their injuries sustained “as a result of Israeli aggression in Jenin”.

According to eyewitnesses, the two men were killed on Thursday during an Israeli raid in the town of Kafr Dan near Jenin.

The ministry said earlier in the day that six Palestinians had suffered injuries — three of them seriously — in Jenin.

There was no comment from the Israeli military on the deaths.

Tensions have been running high since the beginning of April amid repeated Israeli raids to arrest “wanted” Palestinians.

READ MORE:Israeli forces kill another Palestinian man in occupied West Bank

Deadly raids

Just a day before, Israeli troops gunned down three Palestinians, including a teenage boy and a lawyer, the ministry said.

The Israeli military has stepped up its raids in the occupied West Bank following attacks by two Palestinians from the territory and three members of Israel's Arab minority that have killed 14 people, most of them civilians, in Israel since late March.

More than 20 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops since January.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday it held Israel "fully responsible for the repercussions" of the military's actions.

A spokesperson for President Mahmoud Abbas appealed for the international community to intervene.

Israel has accused the Palestinian Authority of not doing enough to rein in resistance fighters.

READ MORE:Palestinian shot dead by Israeli police after alleged knife attack

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us