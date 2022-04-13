WORLD
Sri Lanka seeks donations from citizens abroad, offers talks to protesters
The moves — announced separately — are aimed at cooling widespread social tensions and bringing in liquidity to fight a crippling economic crisis that has triggered unprecedented hardship in the nation of 22 million people.
Sri Lankans have gathered outside the president's office in Colombo, demanding the ouster of the government over its handling of the crisis that has brought the island nation to its knees. / AP
Sri Lankan authorities have offered talks with protesters calling for the government's ouster and urged its citizens overseas to send home money to help pay for desperately needed food and fuel.

The moves — announced separately — are aimed at cooling widespread social tensions and bringing in liquidity to fight a crippling economic crisis that has triggered unprecedented hardship in the nation of 22 million people.    

Central bank governor Nandalal Weerasinghe said on Wednesday he needed Sri Lankans abroad to "support the country at this crucial juncture by donating much needed foreign exchange".

Weerasinghe said he had set up bank accounts for donations in the United States, Britain and Germany and promised Sri Lankan expatriates the money would be spent where it was most needed.

The bank "assures that such foreign currency transfers will be utilised only for importation of essentials, including food, fuel and medicines", Weerasinghe said in a statement.

Ready for discussions

Separately, Sri Lanka's prime minister offered talks with people protesting against the government over its handling of the crisis.

"The prime minister is ready to start talks with the protesters at Galle Face Green," his office said in a statement, referring to a now-popular protest site in the commercial capital of Colombo.

"If protesters are ready to discuss their proposals to resolve the challenges currently facing the nation, then the prime minister is ready to invite their representatives for talks," the office said.

The island nation is in the throes of its worst financial crisis since independence in 1948. A foreign currency shortage is stalling imports of fuel and medicines and bringing hours of power cuts a day.

Thousands of people have taken to the streets, many staging a sit-in in Colombo, to denounce the government led by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his elder brother Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Sri Lanka is due to begin negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) next week for a loan programme, after months of delay as the crisis worsened.

Sri Lanka defaulted on its $51 billion foreign debt on Tuesday.

The government announced it would suspend repayments on all external debt, which will free up money to replenish scant supplies of petrol, pharmaceuticals and other necessities.

