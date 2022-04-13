WORLD
Israeli forces kill another Palestinian man in occupied West Bank
Tensions have been running high across the Palestinian territories since the beginning of April amid repeated Israeli raids to arrest “wanted” Palestinians.
The Palestinian Red Crescent medical service reported 31 people injured at the site and in a nearby village, including 10 people hit with live fire. / AA
April 13, 2022

A Palestinian man has been shot dead by Israeli troops in the city of Nablus on the fifth day of military operations in the occupied West Bank. 

"The young man, Muhammad Hassan Assaf, 34, died after being shot in the chest by the Israeli occupation army during the aggression on the city of Nablus," the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Palestinian Red Crescent medical service reported 31 people injured at the site and in a nearby village, including 10 people hit with live fire.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club, meanwhile, reported 14 new arrests overnight across the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli army did not immediately comment but had said earlier that troops were "conducting counterterrorist operations" in Nablus and other occupied West Bank cities.

Tensions have been running high across the Palestinian territories since the beginning of April amid repeated Israeli raids to arrest “wanted” Palestinians.

Last month, at least 23 Palestinians and 14 Israelis were killed in attacks in the occupied West Bank and Israel.

READ MORE:Israel detains over 20 Palestinians in occupied West Bank raids

READ MORE:Palestinian shot dead by Israeli forces in occupied West Bank raid

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
