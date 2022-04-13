The Chinese commercial capital of Shanghai has warned its citizens that anyone who violates Covid-19 lockdown rules will be dealt with strictly, while also rallying people to defend their city as its tally of new cases rebounded to more than 25,000.

The city police department on Wednesday spelled out the restrictions that most of the 25 million residents are facing and called on them to "fight the epidemic with one heart ... and work together for an early victory".

"Those who violate the provisions of this notice will be dealt with in strict accordance with the law by public security organs ... If it constitutes a crime, they will be investigated according to law," the department said in a statement.

The financial hub is under huge pressure to try to contain China's biggest Covid-19 outbreak since the coronavirus was first discovered in the city of Wuhan, some 800 kilometres to the west, in late 2019.

Millions confined to homes

Shanghai police also banned cars from the roads apart from those involved in epidemic prevention work or transporting people in need of emergency medical treatment.

They also warned increasingly frustrated residents, millions of whom are confined to their homes and struggling to get hold of daily supplies, not to spread false information or forge road passes or other clearance certificates.

Shanghai reported 25,141 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Tuesday, up from 22,348 a day earlier, and symptomatic cases also jumped to 1,189 from 994, city authorities said.

Shanghai's Covid measures, which reflect China's strict "zero-Covid" approach aimed at eliminating transmission chains, have reverberated through the global economy, with analysts warning they were not only hurting tourism and hospitality but also having an impact on supply chains across sectors.

Meanwhile, Beijing has lashed out at Washington for ordering its consulate staff to leave the locked-down city of Shanghai.

"We express strong dissatisfaction with the politicisation and weaponisation of evacuations by the US," China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said, adding that the US was "smearing China."

