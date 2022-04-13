WORLD
3 MIN READ
No political deal with Sarkozy over campaign endorsement: France's Macron
French media have speculated that French President Emmanuel Macron obtained ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy's endorsement after offering political influence in return.
No political deal with Sarkozy over campaign endorsement: France's Macron
Sarkozy, 67, is France's last conservative president and is still seen as an influential figure in the centre-right Les Republicains party. / AP
April 13, 2022

French President Emmanuel Macron has denied that there was any wider political agreement with former conservative president Nicolas Sarkozy over his endorsement of Macron ahead of a second round of the presidential election on April 24.

French media have speculated that Macron, who will need a new majority after legislative elections later this year following the presidential vote, obtained Sarkozy's endorsement after offering political influence in return.

"There was no agreement," Macron told France 2 television on Wednesday, a day after Sarkozy endorsed him.

Macron is facing a tight race against far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.

Sarkozy's endorsement will help Macron attract voters who backed the conservatives' candidate Valerie Pecresse in the first round of the election, but it could also deter left-wing voters who will see it as confirmation that Macron is as right-wing as Sarkozy.

Sarkozy, 67, is France's last conservative president and is still seen as an influential figure in the centre-right Les Republicains party.

However, the very existence of Les Republicains now appears under threat after many of its voters backed Macron or Le Pen in Sunday's first round.

READ MORE:Macron, Le Pen start French presidential runoff campaigns after first round

New political alliances 

Macron also said on Wednesday he was ready to forge new political alliances in order to continue reforming France.

"The fractures we have in the country will require me not only to obtain a majority but also to rally all those political forces behind me that don't totally share my views on all topics but would be open to work with me on some reforms," Macron said.

"I'm not talking about coalitions," he added, saying that such cross-party arrangements were not suitable for France's presidential political system.

READ MORE: Voters hope next French president will reunite country

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us