WORLD
1 MIN READ
Will Punishing Russia’s Economy Force Putin to Rethink his Assault on Ukraine?
Russia has been hit with a wave of unprecedented sanctions in response to its assault on Ukraine, and it’s already inflicting economic pain on the country. The Russian currency, the ruble, has hit record lows against the US dollar, Russians are forming long queues to withdraw their savings from banks, and Russian oligarchs are maneuvering to try to limit damage to their businesses. The fallout is ticking the boxes for the US and its allies. But will it force Russia to stop its attack on Ukraine? Guests: Theo Normanton Russia Correspondent at bne IntelliNews Steve Keen Professor of economics and author of numerous books on financial crises
Will Punishing Russia’s Economy Force Putin to Rethink his Assault on Ukraine?
March 2, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us