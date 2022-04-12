WORLD
Death toll from Philippines tropical storm soars
Floods and landslides caused by heavy rains during a summer tropical depression killed at least 42 people in the central and southern Philippines.
Coast guard, police and firefighters rescued some villagers in flooded communities, including some who were trapped on their roofs. / AFP
April 12, 2022

The death toll from the strongest storm to hit the Philippines this year has risen to 42, as rescuers recovered more bodies from villages devastated by rain-induced landslides.

Emergency personnel Tuesday afternoon suspended the search for survivors around Baybay City, in the central province of Leyte, as it was "too dangerous" to continue in the dark, said Marissa Miguel Cano, public information officer for the city government.

Three other storm-related deaths were reported by the government’s main disaster-response agency in the southern provinces of Davao de Oro and Davao Oriental.

“In one village, a landslide occurred and other victims, unfortunately, were also swept away by the surge of water,” Collado told the DZBB radio network. “There were at least six missing but there could be more.”

Nearly 200 floods were reported in different areas in central and southern provinces over the weekend, displacing about 30,000 families, some of which were moved to emergency shelters, officials said.

Coast guard, police and firefighters rescued some villagers in flooded communities, including some who were trapped on their roofs.

Disaster-prone nation

In central Cebu city, schools and work were suspended Monday and Mayor Michael Rama declared a state of calamity to allow the rapid release of emergency funds.

At least 20 storms and typhoons batter the Philippines each year, mostly during the rainy season that begins around June. Some storms have hit even during the scorching summer months in recent years.

The disaster-prone Southeast Asian nation also lies on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” where many of the world’s volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur.

