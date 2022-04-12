A Palestinian has been shot dead by Israeli police after an alleged stabbing attack in southern Israel, according to police.

A police statement said an officer approached a Palestinian man who was acting in a “suspicious way” in the city of Ashkelon on Tuesday.

During the check, the man drew a knife and stabbed the officer, who shot dead him, it added. The officer has been hospitalised with light wounds.

Israeli state-owned KAN channel said the Palestinian was in his forties and from the occupied West Bank city of Hebron. Israeli police, however, didn't name him.

Ashkelon authorities said they deployed extra police on motorcycles to patrol schools and commercial areas.

There was no comment from Palestinian authorities.

Deadly attacks

Israeli troops and police have stepped up operations over the past three weeks in which shootings, stabbings and car-ramming attacks sent tensions soaring.

Palestinian official news agency Wafa said on Tuesday that "clashes erupted" between young Palestinian men and Israeli soldiers "who fired live bullets, stun grenades and tear gas at them."

Israeli forces had arrested four people from Jenin and the nearby village of al-Yamoun, it added.

Last month, at least 23 Palestinians and 14 Israelis were killed in attacks in the occupied West Bank and Israel.

