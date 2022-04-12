WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestinian shot dead by Israeli police after alleged knife attack
Tension has been running high since the beginning of this month amid repeated Israeli raids to arrest “wanted” Palestinians.
Palestinian shot dead by Israeli police after alleged knife attack
The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. / AFP
April 12, 2022

A Palestinian has been shot dead by Israeli police after an alleged stabbing attack in southern Israel, according to police.

A police statement said an officer approached a Palestinian man who was acting in a “suspicious way” in the city of Ashkelon on Tuesday.  

During the check, the man drew a knife and stabbed the officer, who shot dead him, it added. The officer has been hospitalised with light wounds.

Israeli state-owned KAN channel said the Palestinian was in his forties and from the occupied West Bank city of Hebron. Israeli police, however, didn't name him.

Ashkelon authorities said they deployed extra police on motorcycles to patrol schools and commercial areas.

There was no comment from Palestinian authorities.

READ MORE:Israel detains over 20 Palestinians in occupied West Bank raids

Deadly attacks

Israeli troops and police have stepped up operations over the past three weeks in which shootings, stabbings and car-ramming attacks sent tensions soaring.

Palestinian official news agency Wafa said on Tuesday that "clashes erupted" between young Palestinian men and Israeli soldiers "who fired live bullets, stun grenades and tear gas at them."

Israeli forces had arrested four people from Jenin and the nearby village of al-Yamoun, it added.

Last month, at least 23 Palestinians and 14 Israelis were killed in attacks in the occupied West Bank and Israel.

READ MORE:Several Palestinians killed in West Bank; Israeli raid continues in Jenin

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us