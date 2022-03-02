March 2, 2022
Did Biden deter Putin in his State of the Union address?
US President Joe Biden opened his first State of the Union speech by promising even harsher measures against Moscow for its attack on Ukraine. But Tony Shaffer from the London Center for Policy Research says despite the strong warnings, Biden didn’t go far enough to deter more aggression from his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. #unionaddress #Biden #Putin
