March 2, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Russian police detain around 7,000 protesters across the country
Russian police have detained around seven thousand anti-war protesters across the country since the start of the Ukraine incursion. Jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny has called on his supporters not to be intimidated by the arrests and continue standing up against President Vladimir Putin and the full-scale attacks on Ukraine. Mehmet Solmaz has more.
Russian police detain around 7,000 protesters across the country
Explore