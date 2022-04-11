Israeli army forces have rounded up 21 Palestinians in raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, according to a local NGO.

In a statement on Monday, the Asra Media Office said the arrests took place in the cities of Nablus, Tulkarem, Jenin, occupied East Jerusalem, Ramallah and Bethlehem.

Four Palestinians were killed in separate incidents across the occupied territory on Sunday.

Thousands of mourners flooded the streets of Jenin on Monday for the funerals of those killed, many carrying Palestinian flags.

Last month, at least 23 Palestinians and 14 Israelis were killed in attacks in the occupied West Bank and Israel.

Rising tensions

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said a Palestinian was injured by live fire and 23 others suffered gas inhalation in clashes that erupted during the Israeli raids.

A Palestinian teen died on Monday of his wounds he sustained from Israeli fire in the occupied West Bank a day earlier, according to a medical source.

Mohammad Zakarneh, 17, was injured in clashes during an Israeli raid into Jenin city on Sunday.

The medical source said that Zakarneh underwent several surgeries but breathed his last at the hospital.

Also on Monday, the Palestinian health ministry said Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian man near the city of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian health officials identified the man as 21-year-old Muhammad Ali Ahmed Ghoneim.

The shooting raised to four the number of Palestinians killed in the past 24 hours, among them an unarmed woman who was shot and killed at a military checkpoint near Bethlehem.

