BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Elon Musk no longer joining Twitter board 'for the best'
The Tesla chief was named to join the Twitter board after buying a major stake in the firm and becoming its largest shareholder.
Elon Musk no longer joining Twitter board 'for the best'
Musk was offered a seat on its board of directors, a move that made some Twitter employees panic over the future of its ability to moderate content. / AFP
April 11, 2022

Elon Musk is no longer joining the board of Twitter, in a reversal less than a week after announcing the Tesla chief would be appointed.

"Elon has decided not to join our board," Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal tweeted late on Sunday.

"Elon's appointment to the board was to become officially effective 4/9, but Elon shared that same morning he will no longer be joining the board," Agrawal said.

"I believe this is for the best."

Musk is currently the world's richest man and has more than 80 million followers on the microblogging platform.

Largest shareholder

He last week disclosed a purchase of 73.5 million shares — or 9.2 percent — of Twitter's common stock.

"Elon is our biggest shareholder and we will remain open to his input," Agrawal added.

Billionaire tech entrepreneur Musk is a frequent Twitter user.

He regularly mixes in inflammatory and controversial statements about issues or other public figures with remarks that are whimsical or business-focused.

He has also sparred repeatedly with federal securities regulators, who cracked down on his social media use after a purported effort to take Tesla private in 2018 fell apart.

READ MORE: Elon Musk proposes big tweaks in Twitter Blue subscription

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us