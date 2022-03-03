March 3, 2022
UN: Russian attack has driven 1M people from Ukraine
More than a million people have now been forced-out of Ukraine into bordering countries. The United Nations expects the conflict could force millions more to flee fighting and hunger. Russia's continued attacks on Ukraine have taken a toll on the country's military and infrastructure.. but as bombardments continue, civilians are paying a heavy price. Sarah Balter has more.
