WORLD
3 MIN READ
Aliyev: Armenia accepts Azerbaijan's proposal
Azerbaijan offers normalisation plan in which a joint commission will demarcate borders according to UN and November 2020 truce deal brokered by Russia.
Aliyev: Armenia accepts Azerbaijan's proposal
Fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia ended in November 2020 with a deal brokered by Russia. / AA
April 9, 2022

Armenia has accepted the document submitted by Azerbaijan on five principles to normalise bilateral ties, the Azerbaijani president has said.

Ilham Aliyev made the remarks on Saturday during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin during which they exchanged views on relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the post-conflict period, Azerbaijan’s presidency said in a statement.

The leaders discussed establishing a working group to prepare a peace agreement, the establishment of a commission on delimitation of borders, as well as the activities of a working group on transport issues with the involvement of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia.

The two also spoke on the April 6 meeting between Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels.

READ MORE:Türkiye lauds progress on Azerbaijan-Armenia peace talks

Azerbaijan's proposals

Azerbaijan had earlier submitted the proposal to Armenia, which calls for mutual recognition of each other's sovereignty, territorial integrity, inviolability of international borders and political independence; mutual confirmation that the two states have no territorial claims against each other and that they will not make such claims in the future; refrain from threatening each other's security, using threats and force against each other’s political independence and territorial integrity, and other situations incompatible with the purposes of the UN Charter; setting borders and establishing diplomatic relations; and opening transportation and communication lines, establishment of other relevant communication networks and cooperation in the fields of interest.

Relations between the former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Upper Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

After new clashes erupted in September 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and over 300 settlements and villages that were occupied by Armenia for almost 30 years.

The fighting ended in November 2020 with a deal brokered by Russia.

READ MORE:Azerbaijan, Armenia 'agree to work' on peace treaty in Brussels talks

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us