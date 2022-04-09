WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestinian shot dead by Israeli forces in occupied West Bank raid
Twenty-three year old Ahmed al Saadi has been killed by Israeli forces in the Jenin refugee camp as the Israeli army carried out a raid on a suspected shooter.
Palestinian shot dead by Israeli forces in occupied West Bank raid
Islamic Jihad movement confirmed that the Palestinian youth killed by Israeli forces was a member of its armed wing. / AA
April 9, 2022

A young Palestinian has been shot dead by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said five other Palestinians were injured when Israeli forces raided the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank on Saturday.

The Israeli army said that Palestinian gunmen allegedly opened fire at soldiers operating in Jenin and other nearby villages.

Islamic Jihad movement confirmed that the Palestinian youth killed by Israeli forces was a member of its armed wing, Saraya al Quds Brigades.

In a statement, the Palestinian group said Ahmed al Saadi, 23, was killed “while doing his duty in fighting the enemy.”

READ MORE: Shooter kills, wounds several in Israel's Tel Aviv

Home demolition 

Eyewitnesses said Israeli forces raided the Jenin camp and laid a siege around the house of Raad Hazem, the man suspected of carrying out a shooting attack in Tel Aviv on Thursday, in which three Israelis were killed.

Israeli soldiers demanded Hazem’s family vacate the house before demolishing the building, according to witnesses.

It was during this raid that al Saadi was killed by Israeli forces.

Israeli authorities usually demolish the house of suspected Palestinian attackers as a punishment.

READ MORE:Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in occupied West Bank

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us