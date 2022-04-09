A gang of crafty scrap metal thieves have dismantled and decamped with a 500-tonne defunct iron bridge in eastern India, police have said.

Police officer Subhash Kumar said on Saturday that the thieves came in the guise of government irrigation officials.

The robbing of the 18-metre (60-foot) bridge was reported on Wednesday in the state of Bihar, one of the poorest in the country.

They brought bulldozers and gas cutters and tore apart the structure before escaping with the booty over two days, Kumar said.

"They took away the scrap in a heavy vehicle," he said.

The thieves had been chipping away at the 50-year-old structure - built over a water canal - ever since another bridge nearby was opened to the public five years ago.

Police launched an investigation into the bizarre incident on Thursday but no arrests have been made so far.

