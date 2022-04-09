President Ebrahim Raisi has vowed that Iran will continue nuclear development activities as talks to revive Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers remain stalled.

Speaking in a ceremony marking Iran's national day of nuclear technology on Saturday, Raisi said his administration will support an acceleration in research of peaceful nuclear technology, state media reported.

“Our knowledge and technology in the nuclear field is not reversible. Iran's (continuation of) research in peaceful nuclear fields will not depend on others' demands or viewpoints,” said Raisi.

During the ceremony, Iran also displayed its new civil nuclear achievements, including several medical isotopes, agricultural pesticides, detoxification equipment and nuclear fuel material.

The head of Iran’s civilian Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, said Iran will soon pursue construction of a new nuclear power plant with 360-megawatt capacity.

It is to be located near the town of Darkhovin in oil-rich Khuzestan province in the country's southwest. Currently, Iran has one nuclear power plant with 1,000-megawatt capacity.

Sanctions on US officials

Meanwhile, Iran imposed symbolic sanctions on more US officials over their roles in harming Iran, the country’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The sanctions ban the targeted persons from travel to Iran and entails possible confiscation of their assets in the country. They are seen as symbolic as the Americans don’t have any assets in Iran.

Stalled talks for nuclear deal

Raisi's comments on continuing nuclear activities comes as talks between Iran and world powers in Vienna to revive the 2015 nuclear deal have stalled.

The nuclear deal collapsed four years ago when former President Donald Trump withdrew the United States and imposed crushing sanctions on Iran.

In the meantime, Iran has vastly expanded its nuclear work while insisting that its nuclear program has had peaceful purposes like generating electric power and medical isotopes.

Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium continues to grow and it is currently enriching it at up to 60% purity.

That's the highest level ever by Iran and is a short technical step from weapons-grade levels of 90%. It is far greater than the nuclear deal’s 3.67% cap.

The US and allies are concerned that Iran could be closer to being able to construct an atomic weapon if it chose to pursue one.

