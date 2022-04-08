TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye, UK, Italy vow support on Ukraine's territorial integrity
Turkish, Italian and British defence ministers met in Istanbul to discuss security and defence relations and regional developments.
Türkiye, UK, Italy vow support on Ukraine's territorial integrity
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar (L) meets British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (C) and Italian Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini (R) in Istanbul, Türkiye on April 08, 2022. / AA
April 8, 2022

Italian Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini and British defence chief Ben Wallace have met for a tripartite meeting that was hosted by the head of Turkish defence Hulusi Akar.

"In addition to defence and security issues between our countries, we had the opportunity to exchange views on the latest developments in the world and in our region, through cooperation with the defence industry and military education," Akar said at a news conference in Istanbul after Friday's meeting.

He said the group agreed that it would “continue to openly express our support for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

Akar noted that within the framework of the latest developments in Ukraine, the ministers have also revealed in the meetings that there is a need for a cease-fire as soon as possible so that there are no more casualties, civilian casualties and the humanitarian situation does not further deteriorate.

"While we continue to work with Italy and the UK within the framework of our bilateral relations, we had the opportunity to emphasize that, as NATO member countries, solidarity, close cooperation and coordination within the framework of NATO is also important during these meetings," he said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us