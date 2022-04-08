WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pakistan PM Khan: Won't accept 'imported' government in the country
In a televised address, Imran Khan said he was 'disappointed' by the top court's verdict reversing the deputy speaker's blocking of no-trust move, which he said is part of a US conspiracy to oust him.
Pakistan PM Khan: Won't accept 'imported' government in the country
Khan announced a countrywide protest on Sunday. / AP Archive
April 8, 2022

Pakistan's prime minister has said he is 'disappointed' by the top court’s judgment that declared the blocking of the no-confidence motion against him “contrary to the Constitution.” 

"I am saddened by the verdict, but I accept it," Imran Khan said at the start of his address to the nation on Friday.

He then accused the US of hatching a conspiracy to oust him.

“My Minister Atif Khan told me that some of our members were called in the US embassy in Islamabad and they were told that a no-trust motion is coming,” Khan claimed.

"There was foreign interference in Pakistan's no-confidence. I wanted the SC to at least look at it. It was a very serious allegation that a foreign country wants to topple the government through a conspiracy," he said.

He announced a countrywide protest on Sunday and said he will not accept an "imported" government in the country.

READ MORE: Pakistan's Lettergate: A political ploy or a real threat?

Unanimous judgement

Khan lost his parliamentary majority last week and was on the verge of being forced from office by a no-confidence vote tabled by the opposition on Sunday.

But the deputy speaker of parliament, a member of Khan's party, threw out the motion, ruling it was part of a foreign conspiracy and unconstitutional. Khan then dissolved parliament.

A five-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial termed the dissolution of the National Assembly on Sunday “contrary to the constitution,” and declared the move “null and void.”

On Thursday, the Supreme Court of Pakistan set aside the deputy speaker's ruling to dismiss a no-trust resolution against Khan and the subsequent dissolution of the lower house of parliament by the president on the premier's advice.

The apex court, in a unanimous judgment, ordered the speaker to summon a session of parliament on April 9 and hold a vote on the no-trust motion.

READ MORE:No confidence vote to oust Pakistan PM Khan to go ahead: Supreme Court

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us