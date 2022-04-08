WORLD
6 MIN READ
Canada academics tell of death, rape threats over work on India far-right
Some 18 Canadian academics tell CBC News investigation they face harassment by local diaspora groups and foreign trolls for criticising PM Modi's government in India and its support of Hindutva, a Hindu supremacist ideology.
Canada academics tell of death, rape threats over work on India far-right
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS is a parent party of the ruling BJP that seeks to create an ethnic Hindu state out of a multicultural India.
April 8, 2022

Over a dozen Canadian academics have been targeted with hate speech, death and rape threats by local diaspora groups and foreign trolls over their criticism of the growing Hindu nationalism and violence against religious minorities in India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's right-wing government, according to an investigation. 

The probe carried out by CBC News, a public Canadian broadcaster, cited 18 Canadian academics who faced years of deaths threats, rape threats, and abusive speech by supporters of PM Modi in and outside Canada.

Chinnaiah Jangam, who teaches history at the University of Ottawa, told the Canadian broadcaster that he received thousands of abusive emails and threatening voicemails and was even confronted by far-right diaspora groups who disagreed with his lectures.

"There is a growing violence against Muslims and Dalits [in India]," Jangam told the Canadian media outlet, adding he has received thousands of hateful emails in the past five years, along with abusive voicemails on his office phone. 

Jangam, a Dalit, from the lowest rung of India's rigid Hindu caste hierarchy, said he had to close most of his social media accounts in order to protect his family and loved ones from being harassed.

READ MORE:RSS will either destroy India or India will destroy them: Arundhati Roy

Canada asked to handle harassment

Malavika Kasturi, a South Asian history professor at the University of Toronto, complained the "Hindutva army" had harassed her with a barrage of email threats.  

Hindutva is an ideology that states that India is the homeland of the Hindus. According to believers, those who profess other faiths can live in the country only at the sufferance of Hindus. 

It refers to a century-old far-right movement that aims to create an ethnic Hindu state out of a multicultural India, home to nearly 200 million Muslims.

Kasturi asked Canada to handle the harassment as it would when the case is related to white supremacist groups.

"It is a Canadian issue. It's not a South Asian cultural issue," said Kasturi. "It's a question of human rights."

CBC said most of the academics it reached out to "did not want to speak publicly for fear of increased harassment, being denied visas to India and endangering loved ones in their homeland."

Critics say PM Modi's election in 2014 emboldened hardline groups who see India as a Hindu nation and are seeking to undermine its secular foundations at the expense of its14 percent Muslim community. 

Critics accuse Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (or BJP)  at the federal and state level of discriminating against religious minorities and stoking violence.  They also blame the ruling party for exporting religious polarisation and ultra-nationalism beyond the borders of India.

Modi, once a member of militant Hindu organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, or RSS — the ideological parent of the ruling BJP  –– has defended his record and says his economic and social policies benefit all Indians.

READ MORE: Have religion-led policies backfired for Modi in India?

Promoting hate and funds from abroad

Canadian Hindu extremist groups often create seemingly benign cultural organisations and use them to promote far-right views, Ingrid Thewrath, a Franco-Indian journalist, told the CBC News investigation. 

"They factually hate groups," said Therwath, adding the groups besides promoting hate channel funds from abroad to India for sectarian and political projects.    

Last year, more than 53 universities sponsored an online "Dismantling Global Hindutva" conference that discussed various issues relating to the Hindu supremacist ideology in India and elsewhere, sparking protests by the Hindu diaspora groups. 

After the protest, Kristin Plys, director for the Centre of South Asia Civilizations at the University of Toronto, received a volley of threatening emails from Dwarapalakas, a self-described Hindu advocacy group based in Canada.

"I received countless emails from various groups that were threatening in nature," said Plys. 

In one email Dwarapalakas accused her of being a Taliban sympathiser and warned her that they were "in her backyard." 

"Dwarpalakas then sent her a food delivery gift card, which campus police told Plys may have been an attempt to get her home address if she activated the card," CBC News reported. 

Gopala Krishna, director of Dwarapalakas, admitted to CBC News writing the emails to Plys but said they were not intimidating. 

Krishna told CBC investigation he wanted Plys to know that Dwarapalakas was watching her to "expose her intellect."

READ MORE:The Karnataka hijab ban is the latest result of India’s Hindutva laboratory

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us