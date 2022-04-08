WORLD
3 MIN READ
Saudi, Kuwait return envoys to Lebanon after Yemen war spat
Saudi Arabia and Kuwait announce sending ambassadors to Lebanon for the first time since a row broke out last year over the Riyadh-led military intervention in Yemen.
Saudi, Kuwait return envoys to Lebanon after Yemen war spat
Souring ties had hit new lows last October after a former Lebanese government minister criticised the Saudi-led military coalition fighting in Yemen / AA
April 8, 2022

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have announced a return of their ambassadors to Lebanon in a sign of improving ties that hit rock bottom last year when the kingdom and other Gulf states withdrew their envoys.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said on Thursday its ambassador returned in response to calls by "moderate" Lebanese political forces and after remarks by Prime Minister Najib Mikati regarding "ending all political, military and security activities" that affect Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states.

The Saudi statement on the state news agency SPA stressed the importance of Lebanon "returning to its Arab depth".

Kuwait's Foreign Ministry issued a similar statement. Mikati's office said Kuwait's envoy would return before the end of the week.

Mikati, in a Twitter post welcoming the move, said Lebanon was "proud of its Arab affiliation and upholds the best relations with Gulf states", describing them as pillars of support.

Saudi Arabia and fellow wealthy Gulf states were once major donors to Lebanon but relations have been strained for years by the growing influence of the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement.

The Gulf rift has added to the difficulties facing Lebanon as it struggles with a financial crisis that the World Bank has described as one of the sharpest depressions ever recorded.

IMF announced on Thursday a conditional agreement to provide Lebanon with $3 billion in aid to help it emerge from a severe economic crisis, following months of negotiations.

Concerns over Hezbollah

Souring ties had hit new lows last October after a former Lebanese government minister criticised the Saudi-led military coalition fighting in Yemen –– a conflict widely seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Hezbollah supports Tehran in its regional struggle for influence with US-allied Gulf Arab states, which say the group has aided Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi rebels.

Hezbollah's military power is more powerful than Lebanon's army and has backed pro-Iran allies in the region, including in Syria. The group and its allies also exercise major sway over Lebanese state policy.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us