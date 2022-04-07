WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pink Floyd members come together to record song for Ukraine
Pink Floyd members David Gilmour and Nick Mason, along with Ukrainian singer Andriy Khlyvnyuk, have joined musical forces to raise funds for Ukraine.
Pink Floyd members come together to record song for Ukraine
The band has said that proceeds will go to the Ukraine Humanitarian Relief Fund. / AP
April 7, 2022

Pink Floyd is releasing its first new music in almost three decades to raise money for the people of Ukraine, the band has announced.

“Hey Hey Rise Up” is being released on Friday and features Pink Floyd members David Gilmour and Nick Mason, with vocals from Ukrainian singer Andriy Khlyvnyuk of the band BoomBox.

The track features Khlyvnyuk singing a patriotic Ukrainian song from a clip he recorded in front of Kiev’s St. Sophia Cathedral and posted on social media.

Gilmour, who performed with BoomBox in London in 2015, said the video was “a powerful moment that made me want to put it to music.”

The band says proceeds will go to the Ukraine Humanitarian Relief Fund.

“We want to express our support for Ukraine, and in that way show that most of the world thinks that it is totally wrong for a superpower to invade the independent democratic country that Ukraine has become," Gilmour said.

READ MORE:Galatasaray – Dynamo Kyiv charity match to benefit Ukrainian orphans

From music to territorial defence

After Russia’s attack, Khlyvnyuk cut short a tour of the US to return to Ukraine and join a territorial defence unit.

Gilmour said he spoke to Khlyvnyuk, who was recovering in a hospital from a mortar shrapnel injury, while he was writing the song.

He said: “I played him a little bit of the song down the phone line and he gave me his blessing. We both hope to do something together in person in the future.”

Pink Floyd was founded in London in the mid-1960s and helped forge the UK psychedelic scene before releasing influential 1970s albums including “The Dark Side of the Moon,” “Wish You Were Here” and “The Wall.”

Original member Roger Waters quit in 1985, and the remaining members of Pink Floyd last recorded together for the 1994 album “The Division Bell."

READ MORE:'Not getting the same treatment': Ukraine refugees tell their stories

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us