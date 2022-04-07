WORLD
4 MIN READ
No confidence vote to oust Pakistan PM Khan to go ahead: Supreme Court
The court ruled that blocking of vote to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan was unconstitutional and ordered restoration of dissolved lower house of the parliament.
No confidence vote to oust Pakistan PM Khan to go ahead: Supreme Court
Khan will now face a no-confidence vote by lawmakers on Saturday. / AP
April 7, 2022

Pakistan’s Supreme Court has ruled that the Deputy Speaker's move to block a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan was unconstitutional.

The top court on Thursday declared Khan's move to dissolve Parliament and call early elections illegal and ordered restoration of the lower house. 

The decision came after four days of hearings by the Supreme Court over the major political crisis. 

Khan will now face a no-confidence vote by lawmakers, the vote that he had tried to sidestep. The assembly will likely convene to vote on Saturday.

After the court announced its decision, Khan said he would continue to fight as he faced a vote to oust him, and would address the nation on Friday.

"I have always & will continue to fight for Pak till the last ball," he said on Twitter, adding he had called a meeting of his cabinet on Friday.

Meanwhile, Pakistani opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said his allies have nominated him as the next prime minister if they are able to vote out Khan on Saturday.

READ MORE:Pakistan's Lettergate: A political ploy or a real threat?

Political chaos

The deputy speaker of the assembly refused to allow a no-confidence vote against Khan at the weekend. 

The move allowed Khan to get the presidency to dissolve parliament and order an election, which must be held within 90 days. Had the vote taken place, Khan was certain to have been booted from office.

Pakistan has been wracked by political crisis for much of its 75-year existence, and no prime minister has ever seen out a full term.

Khan says Western powers want him removed because he will not stand with them against Russia and China, and the issue is sure to ignite any forthcoming election. Washington has denied any interference.

Pakistan's top court or its powerful military have consistently stepped in whenever turmoil engulfs a democratically elected government in Pakistan. 

The military has remained quiet over the latest crisis although army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa told a security summit in Islamabad over the weekend that Pakistan wants good relations with China, a major investor, and also with the United States, the country's largest export market.

The latest political chaos has spilled over into the country's largest province of Punjab, where 60 percent of Pakistan's 220 million people live and where Khan's ally for chief provincial minister was denied the post on Wednesday, after his political opposition voted in their own candidate.

READ MORE:Pakistan heads for fresh polls as Imran Khan sidesteps parliament vote

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us