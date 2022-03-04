March 4, 2022
UN: Russian attack has already driven 1M people from Ukraine
Poland has received more than half a million refugees, with most of the rest shared among Hungary, Moldova, Slovakia and Romania. The UN expects the conflict could force millions more to flee the fighting and hunger. Even if Russia topples Ukraine's government, violence, joblessness and fear of authorities could push even more people to leave. Sarah Balter has more.
