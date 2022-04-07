WORLD
2 MIN READ
Türkiye court transfers Jamal Khashoggi case trial to Saudi
The 59-year-old journalist’s case was being heard in Istanbul as he disappeared after entering the Saudi Consulate in the Turkish metropolis on October 2, 2018.
Jamal Khashoggi's case led to months of headlines and calls for justice for the journalist, who was based in the US from 2017 onwards. / AFP Archive
April 7, 2022

A Turkish court has decided to transfer its case on the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi to Saudi judicial authorities.

On March 31, a Turkish prosecutor in Istanbul asked the court to finalise proceedings in Türkiye and transfer the case to Saudi judicial authorities.

Arguing for the transfer, the prosecutor said no testimony can be taken from the 26 Saudi nationals charged in the case, nor can they be arrested as they are not on Turkish soil — and so the case would remain inconclusive.

Agreeing with this request, the court decided on Thursday to transfer the case to Saudi authorities in Riyadh.

Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of the late journalist, along with her lawyer, attended the hearing on transferring the case.

Khashoggi’s case was being heard in Istanbul, as the journalist disappeared after entering the Saudi Consulate in the Turkish metropolis on October 2, 2018.

The case led to months of headlines and calls for justice for the journalist, who was based in the US from 2017 onwards.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
