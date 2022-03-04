March 4, 2022
NGO: Ukraine crisis threatens to push millions of children into hunger
A new Save the Children report says that if the Ukraine crisis doesn't end soon, millions of children already living in warzones will starve to death. Russia and Ukraine are the world's two biggest wheat exporters. Matthew Hall from the Save the Children explains the repercussion of this conflict to children in war torn areas. #Ukraine #Children #wheat
