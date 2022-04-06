BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
IEA: Rich nations to tap 120M barrels from emergency oil reserves
Members of the IEA agreed to tap their emergency oil reserves to calm crude prices that have soared following Russia's attacks on Ukraine,
IEA: Rich nations to tap 120M barrels from emergency oil reserves
US President Joe Biden announced a record release of US oil onto the market — one million barrels every day for six months, or a total of more than 180 million barrels. / Reuters
April 6, 2022

Rich countries will tap an additional 120 million barrels of oil from emergency reserves in a bid to calm crude prices that have soared following Russia's attacks on Ukraine, the International Energy Agency has said.

The IEA "is moving ahead with a collective oil stock release of 120 million barrels (including 60 million barrels contributed by the US as part of its overall draw from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve)", IEA executive director Fatih Birol said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Last week, US President Joe Biden announced a record release of US oil onto the market – one million barrels every day for six months, or a total of more than 180 million barrels.

The 30 other members of the IEA agreed on Friday at an extraordinary ministerial meeting of the 31-nation IEA to tap their emergency oil reserves again but did not disclose by how much.

The IEA members – which include the United States, European countries, Australia and Japan, among others – had already pledged last month to release 62.7 million barrels of oil.

Its members hold emergency stockpiles totalling 1.5 billion barrels.

READ MORE:Biden weighs massive release of oil to combat inflation

On March 7, oil prices flirted with historic highs last seen during the 2008 financial crisis. 

North Sea Brent crude closed at $139.13 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate hit $130.50.

Prices have since retreated but were still hovering at around $100 a barrel on Wednesday. 

READ MORE:EU gas buyers need to set up rouble accounts from April – Putin

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us